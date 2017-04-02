Watch Jude Law star in the final ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ trailer

The Guy Ritchie-directed film hits screens worldwide next month

The final trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been released.

Directed by Snatch and Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie, the new film stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey as Guinevere and Jude Law as Vortigern – continuing Law’s working relationship with Ritchie after the former’s involvement in the recent Sherlock Holmes films.

Ahead of the film’s worldwide release on May 12, the final trailer has now been released. An insight into Arthur’s backstory – where he is forced to run away from home after his father King Pendragon (Eric Bana) is murdered by Vortigern – is given in the new teaser, as well as a glimpse of his successful attempt at pulling Excalibur from the stone. Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’ also soundtracks the new clip.

Watch the final trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword below.

A glimpse of former footballer David Beckham’s cameo in the upcoming film, meanwhile, was released earlier this week.

According to reports, Beckham will play a “disgruntled knight” in King Arthur. The ex-Manchester United player and England captain took to Instagram to post a photo of himself transforming into character, which sees him bearing rotten teeth and facial scars. The accompanying caption reads: “Rough day at the office.”