You can now discover Skull Island from ‘Kong: Skull Island’ on Google Maps

The mysterious island from the film is now discoverable on the mapping service

The titular island from Kong: Skull Island is now discoverable on Google Maps.

Depicted in the new film, which was released in the UK on February 28, Skull Island is the infamous home of King Kong and a number of other prehistoric creatures, as well as local tribes.

The island explored in the film by Captain James Conrad (played by Tom Hiddleston) can now be found on Google Maps – located, rather unusually, in a rural spot in rural New York state, rather than its fictional location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Find Skull Island on Google Maps here.

As well as Hiddleston, the likes of Oscar-winner Brie Larsson (who plays photojournalist Mason Weaver), Samuel L. Jackson (Preston Packard, a United States Army Lieutenant Colonel) and John Goodman (Bill Randa, a senior official in the government organisation Monarch) also star in the new film.

After appearing in Skull Island, King Kong will return in 2020 for the Legendary-made film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston recently revealed that he once urinated on one of his co-stars during filming for The Night Manager.

“Tom [Hollander] got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, ‘I say old sport could you come and pee on me?’” Hiddleston recalled. “And I engagingly obliged.I’ve since read up on it and I don’t think it works. It’s an old wives’ tale.”