Kristen Stewart discusses the ‘fluidity’ of sexuality in new interview

The actor said prejudice around sexuality is going away



Kristen Stewart has spoken about sexuality and the growing conversation around it in a new interview.

The actor, who plays the lead role in the forthcoming movie Personal Shopper, discussed changes in attitude towards sexuality and its fluidity.

“The whole issue of sexuality is so grey,” she told the Guardian. “I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

She continued: “I think things are changing. I mean, I don’t think I would have approached my life differently if that hadn’t been the case. But who knows?

“Individually, we are all part of that change and so I can take some credit for it, I guess – there’s no reason why I should shy away from that. But all the prejudice; it’s going for sure.”

Stewart added the caveat that, despite that, “people still have some horrendous fucking experiences”. She added: “But it’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down any more. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.

“You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”