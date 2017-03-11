Kristen Stewart discusses the ‘fluidity’ of sexuality in new interview

The actor said prejudice around sexuality is going away
Kristen Stewart has spoken about sexuality and the growing conversation around it in a new interview.
The actor, who plays the lead role in the forthcoming movie Personal Shopper, discussed changes in attitude towards sexuality and its fluidity.
“The whole issue of sexuality is so grey,” she told the Guardian. “I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”
She continued: “I think things are changing. I mean, I don’t think I would have approached my life differently if that hadn’t been the case. But who knows?
“Individually, we are all part of that change and so I can take some credit for it, I guess – there’s no reason why I should shy away from that. But all the prejudice; it’s going for sure.”
Stewart added the caveat that, despite that, “people still have some horrendous fucking experiences”. She added: “But it’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down any more. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.
“You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”
Recently, Stewart responded to Donald Trump being “obsessed” with her a few years ago.
The actor was the subject of some of Trump’s tweets in which he voiced his opinions about aspects of her personal life.
In one, he wrote, referring to her relationship with fellow Twilight star Robert Pattinson: “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”
“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is fucking crazy,” Stewart told Variety. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”
The actor, who is promoting her new film ‘Come Swim’, which she also wrote, continued: “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’
“He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this,” she added.
Asked if she had a message for young women scared by the idea of Trump’s presidency, she joked: “Ladies, stand up for yourself!” She then added more seriously: “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s fucking so humanitarian.
“I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”