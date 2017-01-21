Kristen Stewart reacts to Donald Trump being ‘obsessed’ with her

The movie star was the subject of some of his tweets a couple of years ago

Kristen Stewart has responded to Donald Trump being “obsessed” with her a few years ago.

The actor was the subject of some of Trump’s tweets in which he voiced his opinions about aspects of her personal life.

In one, he wrote, referring to her relationship with fellow Twilight star Robert Pattinson: “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is fucking crazy,” Stewart told Variety. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

The actor, who is promoting her new film ‘Come Swim’, which she also wrote, continued: “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’

“He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this,” she added.

Asked if she had a message for young women scared by the idea of Trump’s presidency, she joked: “Ladies, stand up for yourself!” She then added more seriously: “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s fucking so humanitarian.

“I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”