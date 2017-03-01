Kurt Russell appears in new ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ trailer as Star-Lord’s father

'After all these years, I've found you'
A new trailer for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2‘ has appeared online – featuring Kurt Russell as Star-Lord’s father. Check it out below.
This is the third trailer for the hotly-anticipated sequel to the sci-fi blockbuster, and is by far the most revealing.
It was premiered by Chris Pratt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to the sound of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’, the clip sees the Marvel heroes return for more action and banter, before coming to quite a surprising climax featuring a fellow sci-fi screen hero.
“After all these years I’ve found you,” says Russell from a portal. “I’m your dad, Peter.”
The eagerly-anticipated sequel starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana hits cinemas on May 5. Marvel’s president Kevin Feige has recently revealed an intriguing teaser about the sequel’s setting. “There’s a little bit of Earth in this film, but it’s not these characters going to Earth,” he told Cinema Blend.
Meanwhile, the opening scene of the movie has already been revealed. Actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, has also dropped some hints about what to expect.
“I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character,” she said.