Kurt Russell appears in new ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ trailer as Star-Lord’s father

'After all these years, I've found you'

A new trailer for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2‘ has appeared online – featuring Kurt Russell as Star-Lord’s father. Check it out below.

This is the third trailer for the hotly-anticipated sequel to the sci-fi blockbuster, and is by far the most revealing.

It was premiered by Chris Pratt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to the sound of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’, the clip sees the Marvel heroes return for more action and banter, before coming to quite a surprising climax featuring a fellow sci-fi screen hero.

“After all these years I’ve found you,” says Russell from a portal. “I’m your dad, Peter.”