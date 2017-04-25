Kurt Russell responds to the remake of ‘Escape From New York’

'Nothing is sacred'

Kurt Russell has responded to the news that remake of the cult classic ‘Escape From New York’ is the works. Watch our video interview with Russell above.

The seminal, John Carpenter-directed, 1981 sci-fi movie starred Russell as ex-soldier turned federal prisoner Snake Plissken – given 24 hours to save the captured President from prisoners in a dystopian future. Last month, it was confirmed that the highly influential film was being re-made. ‘Sin City’‘s Robert Rodriguez is set to direct, while Luther creator Neil Cross has been hired to write the script, with Carpenter on board as executive producer.

Speaking to NME at last night’s premiere of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2‘, Russell said: “‘Escape From New York’, ‘Big Trouble In Little China’, ‘Overboard’ – they’ve already done some. Nothing is sacred. You just have to try to hopefully find a way to make a movie where it makes sense why you did a remake – that’s all.”

Speaking of how he came to be involved in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’, Russell told NME: “When I heard about this, my phone was blowing up and I didn’t know about it – but people wanted me to do it. I’ve never been in the position of having family members and friends tell me ‘this is fantastic’, because I didn’t know the movie. I had to see the movie, so I did and I read the script and then I said ‘this would be really interesting and different – now I need to speak with James Gunn and understand exactly what it is he has in mind to make sure than I’m not going to become responsible for making something that doesn’t work when it worked so beautifully the first time around.

“At some point you’ve got to take a leap of faith in that person, and I’m glad I took it.”

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt spoke to NME about the plot of the movie and the ‘awesome soundtrack‘, while director James Gunn revealed what to expect from further ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ sequels.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ hits cinemas on Friday 28 April.