‘La La Land’ to go on world tour with live orchestra accompaniment

The award-winning movie will be scored live in venues across the UK

La La Land is to be screened in venues across the UK with the score recreated live by an orchestra and choir.

The dates will first begin in the US, with a special screening of Damian Chazelle’s musical, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 26 and 27.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, on those dates, a 100-piece orchestra, jazz ensemble and chorus will be conducted by Justin Hurwitz, who composed the score. Hurwitz picked up the award for Best Original Score at this year’s Oscars.

The tour will arrive in the UK in September with a 60-piece orchestra and will visit Manchester, York, Bristol, Birmingham and Edinburgh. Tickets will be priced between £39.50 and £65.

Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey and Switzerland have also been announced as calling points on the run of dates, with more locations to be announced.

The tour dates for La La Land live are as follows:

Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (September 21)

Bristol, Colston Hall (22)

York, Barbican (23)

Birmingham, Symphony Hall (24, matinee performance)

Edinburgh, Usher Hall (27)

Recently, a London cinema tricked film-goers by playing the first 20 seconds of a La La Land trailer during a screening of Moonlight.

The two acclaimed films attracted a new set of headlines during Sunday night’s Oscars when they were caught up in the chaos and confusion over the grand reveal of the winner of Best Picture. An envelope mix-up saw La La Land erroneously announced as the winners of the prized category by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, when the gong had actually been awarded to Moonlight – causing much on-stage embarrassment.

London theatre Rio Cinema – located in Dalston – took advantage of the furore surrounding this year’s Oscars by playing a trick on its customers during the Monday night screening of the actual Best Picture winner, Moonlight.

Patrons were treated to 20 seconds of a La La Land teaser trailer when the screening of Moonlight was scheduled to start – much to the amusement of those in attendance.

“It would have been quite awkward if they hadn’t got the joke – but luckily they did,” General Manager Andrew Woodyatt told The Metro. “We played the beginning of one of the La La Land trailers which is not exactly like the opening of the film, but everyone in the audience were going ‘hang on a moment, something’s wrong here’.

“We stopped it, made it look as though we made a mistake, and then started Moonlight. It got a huge round of applause and everyone loved it.”