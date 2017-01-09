The musical took home seven awards
The Golden Globes took place night, with musical ‘La La Land’ sweeping the evening to take home seven awards. See the full winners’ list below.
Taking place at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, The 74th Annual Golden Globes honoured the best names in film and television.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling won best performances for both actor and actress for their roles in ‘La La Land’, the acclaimed musical comedy about life in the jazz age, with the movie going on to claim a further five gongs including ‘Best Motion Picture’ for a Musical or Comedy.
Other huge winners on the night included ‘Moonlight’ which won the Golden Globe for ‘Best Motion Picture’ for Drama, and ‘The Crown’ which was named ‘Best Television Series’ for Drama.
Best Motion Picture, Drama: Moonlight
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle (France)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars”, La La Land
Best Television Series, Drama: The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager