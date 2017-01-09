The musical took home seven awards

The Golden Globes took place night, with musical ‘La La Land’ sweeping the evening to take home seven awards. See the full winners’ list below.

Taking place at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, The 74th Annual Golden Globes honoured the best names in film and television.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling won best performances for both actor and actress for their roles in ‘La La Land’, the acclaimed musical comedy about life in the jazz age, with the movie going on to claim a further five gongs including ‘Best Motion Picture’ for a Musical or Comedy.

Other huge winners on the night included ‘Moonlight’ which won the Golden Globe for ‘Best Motion Picture’ for Drama, and ‘The Crown’ which was named ‘Best Television Series’ for Drama.

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Motion Picture, Animated: Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: Elle (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars”, La La Land

Best Television Series, Drama: The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Atlanta

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager