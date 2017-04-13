New ‘Labyrinth’ spin-off film coming

It will offer "a new story within the universe created in the original movie"

It’s been officially announced that there will be a new Labyrinth spin-off film.

Directed by Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets, Labyrinth was originally released in cinemas in 1986. It followed a young Jennifer Connelly as she ventures into an otherworldly maze to rescue her younger brother, who has been kidnapped by David Bowie’s fantastical creature The Goblin King.

Deadline now reports that Fede Alvarez will direct and Jay Basu will write a spin-off to the cult movie after the pair finish work on upcoming Dragon Tattoo sequel The Girl In The Spider’s Web.

According to the report, the film is currently casting and will begin production this autumn.

It will “create a new story within the universe created in the original movie and that it is not a remake; indeed it sounds more like a spinoff than a sequel”.

Alvarez has told Deadline: “Labyrinth is one of the seminal movies from my childhood that made me fall in love with filmmaking. I couldn’t be more thrilled to expand on Jim Henson’s mesmerizing universe, and take a new generation of moviegoers back into the Labyrinth.”

It was previously reported that the upcoming film would be a reboot of Labyrinth, however this was later denied.