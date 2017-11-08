LAPD investigating Corey Feldman’s Hollywood paedophile ring claims

Police confirm that an investigation has "opened"

Los Angeles police are looking into actor Corey Feldman’s claims that a paedophile ring is operating within Hollywood.

Former child star Feldman has previously claimed that he was abused during the early years of his career and recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to “expose” an alleged Hollywood paedophile ring.

The Lost Boys star published a YouTube video last month (October 25) to launch his new ‘TRUTH’ campaign. In the video, Feldman told his followers that he wanted to document his experiences in a new film, saying that the campaign will be “most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed”. Feldman asked his fans for donations to the project, with the Indiegogo campaign aiming to reach $10 million – in order to pay for a legal team and security for him and his family, as well as the funding of the aforementioned film.

“I told everybody a few days ago that I had a plan to hopefully bring to light what is happening in the world of entertainment as far as perverts and paedophiles and all the topics we’ve been discussing,” Feldman said. “Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today,” he added. “And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects paedophilia to one of the major studios.”

After Feldman took to Twitter this week to claim that he had a formal interview with police officials, the LAPD has now confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an investigation has opened. LAPD detective Ross Nemeroff said: “When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes)”.

Meanwhile, Feldman was recently labelled a “scam artist” by Judy Haim, mother of late actor Corey Haim. Feldman had previously alleged in his 2013 memoir Coreyography that he and his co-star Corey Haim were sexually assaulted by men in the film industry.

Haim’s mother refuted Feldman’s claims of a Hollywood paedophile ring and said she believes her son was molested once by one man, not on numerous occasions like Feldman claims.