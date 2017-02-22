Latest bookies’ odds reveal new favourites to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Michael Fassbender and Grantchester's James Norton are now frontrunners to succeed Craig.

Michael Fassbender and Grantchester‘s James Norton are frontrunners to become the next Bond, according to the latest bookmakers’ odds.

Both actors are 5/2 on to succeed Daniel Craig as 007, according to Coral. William Hill also has Fassbender at 5/2, with Norton slightly behind at 4/1.

Coral’s Dan Stevens said of Norton’s shortening odds: “Out of nowhere we’ve been hit with a surge of bets for Norton to be the next Bond. Even after slashing the odds to 5/2 we are still seeing money for the actor, leaving us both shaken and stirred.”

Both bookmakers have Tom Hardy in close contention at 11/4. Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Poldark‘s Aidan Turner, Ryan Gosling, Divergent‘s Theo James and Boardwalk Empire‘s Jack Huston are also being backed by punters, albeit at slightly longer odds.

Hardy has recently responded to rumours suggesting he could play 007 in a new Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan.

Having said in 2015 that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, Craig spoke more positively about his future as 007 last year.

The Bond franchise’s executive producer, Callum McDougall, told Radio 4’s Today show last year that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson remain positive that they will be able to persuade Craig to appear in another film.

McDougall said: “He is absolutely the first choice. I know they’re hoping for him to come back.” Asked who would replace Craig if the actor decided against returning as 007, the executive replied: “I wish I knew.”

Earlier this week Craig became the second longest-serving Bond of all time. William Hill are offering odds of 12/1 that he will go on to succeed Roger Moore as the all-time longest-serving 007.