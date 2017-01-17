Latest bookies’ odds reveal frontrunners to become next Bond

Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner and James Norton are all thought to be in the running.

Tom Hardy, Poldark‘s Aidan Turner and Grantchester‘s James Norton are frontrunners to become the next Bond, according to the latest bookmakers’ odds.

All three actors are 3/1 on to succeed Daniel Craig as 007, The Sun reports. American actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Parade’s End) is close behind at 5/1, while long-rumoured contenders Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston are both at 8/1.

Meanwhile, bookmakers have Ryan Gosling at a surprisingly short price of 10/1, while Michael Fassbender is further back at 20/1 and Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy is at 28/1. Film fans tempted by an outside bed can put money on Sean Bean or boxer David Haye succeeding Daniel Craig, both at 100/1.

Hardy has recently responded to rumours suggesting he could play 007 in a new Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan.

Having said in 2015 that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, Craig spoke more positively about his future as 007 last year.

The Bond franchise’s executive producer, Callum McDougall, told told Radio 4’s Today show last year that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson remain positive that they will be able to persuade Craig to appear in another film.

McDougall said: “He is absolutely the first choice. I know they’re hoping for him to come back.” Asked who would replace Craig if the actor decided against returning as 007, the executive replied: “I wish I knew.”