WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS.

One of the biggest mysteries hanging over Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have just been solved after footage from Star Wars Battlefront 2 was leaked online.

The question of Rey’s parentage is set to be revealed in the next Star Wars film, but leaked footage from the forthcoming video game sequel has seriously strengthened the theory that she is related to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

A pair of leaked images on a customisable screen show Rey wielding two lightsabers – the first of which is Anakin Skywalker’s old lightsaber, the weapon that she previously acquired in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The second, however, is a lightsaber that appear distinctly similar to the one that belonged to Obi-Wan Kenobi – which is a massive hint that she might just be related to him.

Other evidence to support the theory includes the fact that the voices of both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor are heard during a scene in The Force Awakens where Rey experiences a vision.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release in the UK on 15 December.

Last month, director Rian Johnson released photos that showed the characters played by Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern for the first time.

Johnson also revealed that Del Toro will play a “shady character” who was referred to onset as DJ.