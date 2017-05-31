Lebanon wants to ban ‘Wonder Woman’ because of Gal Gadot’s nationality

The acclaimed blockbuster hits UK cinemas tomorrow (June 1).

The Economy Ministry in Lebanon is trying to ban the new Wonder Woman movie because lead actress, Gal Gadot, is Israeli.

With Lebanon at war with Israel, there is a law in place that prohibits Israeli products and stops Lebanese citizens from having contact with Israeli citizens.

While the film has not yet been banned, The Ministry has spoken to the Lebanese security agency on the issue, The Independent reports. For a ban to be put in place, it would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee.

For now, advertising for the film and plans for screening have gone ahead as normal, with promotional posters appearing around capital city Beirut.

Gal Gadot also appeared in both Fast And Furious and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, neither of which received a ban in the country. However, Batman v Superman did come under criticism from protestors.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Supporters of the ban took to Twitter to promote the boycott of the Wonder Woman movie:

However, fans of the film have reacted angrily.

The first Wonder Woman reviews are now in – and the film has been widely praised.

The film hits UK cinemas tomorrow (June 1). Alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the film’s cast also includes Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, Ewan Bremner and former The Office actress Lucy Davis.

Wonder Woman, a warrior princess of the Amazons, made her DC Comics debut in 1941 and was famously played by Lynda Carter, a former Miss World USA, in a popular US TV series that ran from 1975 to 1979. An unseen pilot for a TV reboot was shot in 2011 but NBC decided not to order a full series.

Gal Gadot will also play Wonder Woman in this year’s Justice League movie, which hits cinemas on November 17.