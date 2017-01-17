Lego and Chevrolet have created a life-size Batmobile

The Lego vehicle took 1,833 human-hours to build using nearly Lego 345,000 bricks.

Lego and Chevrolet have teamed up to build a life-size Batmobile.

Unveiled at a motor show in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday (January 14), the Lego vehicle took 1,833 human-hours to build using nearly Lego 345,000 bricks. The International Business Times reports that it weighs nearly 1,700 pounds, though sadly it’s only a model and not a fully-functioning drivable vehicle.

The seven feet high, 18 feet long model was assembled to promote The Lego Batman Movie, which hits cinemas on February 10. Check out a photo and video of the Lego Batmobile below.

Built from the ground up to take Super-Villains down. Introducing the All-New LEGO® Batmobile from Chevy. See it in action in @LEGOBatmanMovie, in theaters February 10. #LEGOBatmanMovie A photo posted by chevrolet (@chevrolet) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:39am PST

Focus group assembled! We asked real LEGO® minifigures their thoughts on the All-New LEGO® Batmobile from #Chevy. A video posted by chevrolet (@chevrolet) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

The computer-animated film, which is a spin-off from the 2014 hit Lego Movie, stars the voices of Will Arnett (as the titular superhero), Zach Galifianakis (The Joker) and Michael Cera (Robin).

Ralph Fiennes voices Batman’s English butler, Alfred Pennyworth, while Rosario Dawson stars as new police commissioner Barbara Gordon, who wants the Gotham City Police Department to team up with Batman and his newly-adopted son, Robin. Watch the latest trailer below.

The Lego Batman Movie is the first of three Lego-based films in the works. It will be followed by Ninjago, a Ninja-themed spin-off which will arrive on September 22, 2017, and then The Lego Movie Sequel, which is due on May 8, 2018.

Released in 2014, The Lego Movie was a surprise smash for Warner Bros, raking in more than $468million (£301million) at the box office worldwide.