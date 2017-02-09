Lego Batman Movie installs giant batarang on London’s South Bank

It's made of 25,000 Lego bricks and stands at 3m tall.

A giant batarang has been installed on London’s South Bank to promote The Lego Batman Movie.

Lego said on its Instagram that the batarang is made of 35,000 Lego bricks and stands at 3m tall. Check out a photo below.

BIGGEST.BATARANG.EVER! @reallegobatman has thrown a giant batarang across the London Thames! Made of 35,000 LEGO bricks, this 3 metres high replica of Batman most famous gadget was unveiled this morning. EPIC! 👌#LEGOBatmanMovie A photo posted by LEGO (@lego) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:39am PST

As part of the stunt, Warner Bros. has sent Batman, Robin and Batgirl – and a couple of Batman and Robin pugs – to visit the batarang.

The Lego Batman Movie hits cinemas this Friday (February 10), and has a soundtrack featuring a special Batman-themed song from Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump.

Will Arnett provides the voice of Batman, reprising his popular role from The Lego Movie. He leads an impressive voice cast that includes Michael Cera as Robin, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Zach Galifianakis as the Joker and Mariah Carey as Commissioner Gordon.

Chris McKay, who served as animation supervisor on The Lego Movie, directs the spin-off, with The Lego Movie writer-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on board as producers. The spin-off’s script was written by Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dark Shadows).

The Lego Batman Movie is the first of three Lego-based films on the release slates. It will be followed by Ninjago, a Ninja-themed spin-off which will arrive on September 22, 2017, and then The Lego Movie Sequel, which is due on May 8, 2018.

Released in 2014, The Lego Movie was a surprise smash for Warner Bros, raking in more than $468million (£301million) at the box office worldwide. Tegan and Sara performed their hit song from the film, ‘Everything Is Awesome!!!’, at the Academy Awards in 2015.