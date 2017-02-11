Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey wants to play Catwoman

The Queen Cersei actress has sparked rumours after answering a fan question on Twitter.

Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey has shown an interest in playing Catwoman after answering a fan question on Twitter.

Back in September, it was reported that Margot Robbie would be producing her own Harley Quinn spin-off movie. Variety then reported that director David Ayer will be at the helm and that it will be called Gotham City Sirens – taking its name from a comic series that featured Quinn teaming with fellow female Batman villains Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

Heady has sparked rumours that she could be in the run for Gotham City Sirens. A fan tweeted “why aren’t you playing catwoman yet???” to which she replied “Why the fuck am I not.” You can see the exchange below.

In December, it was reported that Megan Fox could be set to land the role of Poison Ivy in Gotham City Sirens.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star expressed an interest in the role back in 2014 and according to Bleeding Cool the actress has been ordering comic books online.

The site claims to have been “shown hard evidence that she has ordered these specific titles, sent to her Warner Studios address. They are Harley Quinn #14, #17 and #38. The first two feature early appearances of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy together and the latter regarding her relationship with the Gotham City police.”

Director David Ayer recently hinted that the movie will include Harley Quinn, who will once again be played by Margot Robbie, as well as Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

Suicide Squad grossed a massive $745million at the box office, despite suffering from poor reviews.\

Fox recently starred in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows. The sequel saw the Turtles prepare to face the returning Shredder after he joins forces with scientist Baxter Stockman, played by Tyler Perry.

Returning to play April O’Neill, Fox was also joined by Arrested Development‘s Will Arnett as Vernon Fenwick.