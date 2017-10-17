‘Game Of Thrones’ star Lena Headey accuses Harvey Weinstein of harassment

Cersei actress details two unsettling alleged encounters with shamed Hollywood mogul

Lena Headey, known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones, has alleged that Harvey Weinstein harassed her too, detailing two unsettling alleged encounters with the shamed Hollywood mogul.

Film producer Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women, allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Headey has now come forward, writing on Twitter of first meeting Weinstein at Venice Film Festival in 2005 where her film The Brothers Grimm (distributed by Weinstein’s Miramax company) was being shown.

The star says that Weinstein “asked me to take a walk down to the water” where he “stopped and made some suggestive comment”, which she “just laughed off”, saying that it would “be like kissing my dad”.

Headey goes on to describe meeting Weinstein for a business breakfast meeting “years later” in Los Angeles, where he invited her to his hotel room by saying, “I want to give you a script”.

Making it clear in the elevator that she was not interested in his advances, Headey says that Weinstein turned “silent” and “furious”. “We got out of the lift and walked to his room,” she adds. “His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word, I felt completely powerless”.

After Weinstein’s room key didn’t work, Headey claims that he put her in a taxi and warned her to not “tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.” “I got into my car and I cried,” she says.

In her tweets, Headey also accuses The Brothers Grimm director Terry Gilliam of “endless bullying”.

Weinstein hasn’t yet responded to these latest claims, but his spokeswoman previously said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”

See Headey’s tweets below:

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a film director when she was 16, what she described as not “an isolated incident” in her career.

“I wish I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t,” Witherspoon said. “I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.”