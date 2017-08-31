Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The devastating storm has claimed at least 38 lives so far in the Texas region

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $1 million (773.4k) to relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The category 4 tropical cyclone hit southeastern Texas last week (August 25) and has caused severe floods, displacing over 30,000 people, destroying homes and claiming at least 38 deaths so far.

Many celebrities have already donated or made efforts to help in some way, and DiCaprio is the latest to offer assistance in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has pledged $1 million as the the first donation to the new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. All profits will go directly to the recovery efforts, which are expected to continue for years, as Variety reports.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” said United Way Worldwide president and CEO Brian Gallagher. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that’s what this gift represents.”

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation also helped with disaster relief aid in 2004 following the Indian Ocean tsunami, after 2010’s earthquake in Haiti and following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Yesterday, it was reported that over 300 musicians have signed up to entertain those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

As part of their extensive relief efforts, Red Cross reached out to the ATX Music Office – located in Austin, Texas – to attempt to find musicians who may volunteer to entertain those stuck in shelters. ATX then put out a request via Twitter, before being inundated with responses.