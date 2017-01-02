Leslie Jones wants to play Ryan Reynolds’ sidekick in ‘Deadpool 2’

The 'Ghostbusters' actor is very keen to join Ryan Reynolds in the movie

Leslie Jones has spoken about her desire to join the cast of Deadpool 2.

The actor, who starred in the all-female remake of Ghostbusters last year, discussed her goal on Late Night With Seth Meyers, calling lead actor Ryan Reynolds “one of the finest specimens”.

As Uproxx reports, she said: “In Deadpool I would love to be just the sidekick. Just feeding him back the lines. It would just be so fun.”

She also expressed a wish for her potential character to have a very specific power – volume so loud “everybody’s clothes just come off em.”

Jones has previously spoken about wanting a part in the movie on Twitter. Directing her comments at Reynolds’ @vancityreynolds handle, she wrote: “I want to be in deadpool. I could be smart mouth side kick. And my power would be loudness!!”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Deadpool 2 will start shooting in June 2017.

Made for an estimated $60 million (£45 million) – small for a superhero movie – 2016’s Deadpool went on to gross a massive $780 million (£595 million) worldwide.

The sequel was originally due to start filming in early 2017, but now What’s Filming reports that it will begin production in Vancouver during June instead.

Producer Simon Kinberg recently said of the sequel: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the original film, are also scripting the sequel. The pair recently revealed they had to swap a character with Guardians Of The Galaxy in order to secure one of their film’s baddies.