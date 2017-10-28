‘Lethal Weapon 5’ could be happening

Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Richard Donner are reportedly exploring the idea of continuing the franchise

Lethal Weapon 5 could happen, according to new reports.

The last film in the buddy cop action franchise was released in 1998. Two seasons of a spin-off TV series have been made, with the second currently airing on Fox in the US.

The franchise’s original creative group of Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Richard Donner are said to be exploring the possibility of making a fifth film in the series.

As Deadline reports, Donner would direct the movie, while Channing Gibson would write the script. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed that the film will be made.

The sequel has been in the planning stages for over a decade, with a potential reboot in the works at one point. Fast & Furious director Justin Lin and Thor‘s Chris Hemsworth were reported to be on producers’ wishlists if that avenue was taken.

Back in 2012, Mel Gibson dismissed suggestions he could be tempted to make another Lethal Weapon movie.

When asked by ComingSoon.net if he could be tempted back, he replied: “No, I think the way things are going with Total Recall, they’ll just remake those somehow. Though it’s really tough to replace Danny. He was so amazing in those things. It was a good gig for us. It worked. But we knew it would.”

Gibson also insisted that had no regrets about any of the Lethal Weapon sequels, saying: “I had fun on every one of them and they were lucrative and good to me. And they really afforded me the opportunity to slow down and pick things and do things that really interested me.”