Liam Gallagher wants Mr Bean to play Noel in an Oasis biopic

Bean here now?

Liam Gallagher has revealed that he wants Mr Bean to play brother Noel in a big screen adaptation of their life in Oasis.

The singer, who famously fell out with Noel when Oasis split up in 2009, revealed the less-than-complimentary comparison in an interview with Absolute Radio.

Describing the choice, he claimed that Noel’s ‘annoying’ personality makes Rowan Atkinson’s comic creation the perfect choice for the role.

“Mr. Bean for Noel, because he’s annoying, isn’t he? You just want to punch his fucking head in and be like, ‘Stop fucking about mate'”, he admitted.

As for himself, he’s hoping that close friend Rhys Ifans will take on the role because he is “a bit out there”.

He said: “I don’t wanna go down the sexy hunky route, so none of that Tom Hardy nonsense for me. Rhys Ifans would be good for me”

“He’s a bit out there. Rhys and Mr. Bean. There you go.”

A big screen Oasis drama is yet to materialise, but 2016 saw the release of documentary ‘Supersonic’, which was named as NME’s film of the year.

Earlier this week, Liam also opened up on his huge gig at Finsbury Park next summer, and revealed that he’s trying to rope in Skepta as a support act.

“It can’t all be 90s stuff, man. We’ve got to mix it up a bit. I’d like to get Skepta playing, have something a bit different”, he said.