Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal star in the dramatic new trailer for ‘Life’

The film follows the crew of the ISS encountering extraterrestrial life

The new trailer for the forthcoming sci-film Life has been released, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The movie follows a multi-national crew on board the International Space Station who capture a space probe from Mars containing the first-ever discovered sample of extraterrestrial life – something that they hail as a possible “major scientific breakthrough.” However, the studying of the sample proves disastrous for the crew, who become trapped on board the station after the organism rapidly gains intelligence.

Life will star Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson in the leading roles, while the Columbia Pictures project has been directed by Swedish director Daniel Espinosa.The film is slated for release on March 24 in the US, before hitting the UK on May 26.

A dramatic new trailer for the film was unveiled during the Super Bowl last night (February 5), which gives a glimpse of the moment the crew study the sample for the first time – only to then realise the devastating consequences.

Watch the new trailer for Life below.

Elsewhere, Andrew Garfield recently revealed the reason behind his much-shared kiss with Life star Reynolds at last month’s Golden Globe Awards.

The two actors shared a moment at the event when Ryan Gosling won the Best Actor In A Musical Or Comedy award, for which Reynolds was also nominated. As the La La Land actor walked to the stage to pick up the trophy, Garfield and Reynolds could be seen kissing at their table.