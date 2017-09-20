Linda Hamilton to rejoin ‘Terminator’ franchise with James Cameron

The actress will reunite with the series' original star Arnold Schwarzenegger for the sixth film in the series

Linda Hamilton is set to rejoin the Terminator franchise, director James Cameron has confirmed.

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in the first two Terminator films (in 1984 and 1991 respectively), starring alongside original Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The franchise is being revived by its creator Cameron for a sixth instalment, which follows the critically-maligned Terminator Genisys (2015). Cameron will produce the new movie while Deadpool director Tim Miller will direct, with the film expected to start shooting in March 2018.

Cameron has now revealed that Hamilton will join the new film, which has already recruited the services of Schwarzenegger. As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Cameron confirmed the news at a private event earlier this week.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” he said about Hamilton.

“There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys,” he continued. “But there isn’t an example of that for women.”

Cameron has previously voiced his openness towards making a trilogy of Terminator films, hinting that there may be an overarching story across the three new films.

The new movie is being treated as a sequel to the Cameron-directed Terminator 2: Judgement Day.