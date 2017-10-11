Lindsay Lohan defends Harvey Weinstein: “I feel very bad for him”

The movie exec has been accused of a string of sexual assaults

Lindsay Lohan has come to the defence of shamed movie exec Harvey Weinstein, stating that she ‘feels very bad for him right now’ in a since-deleted Instagram story.

Weinstein has been accused of a string of serious sexual assaults in the past few days, with multiple women coming forward to accuse the movie mogul of rape. Gewneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have also stated that he harassed them.

Lohan’s post was uploaded earlier today (October 11). “Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

The post has since been removed, though social media users managed to screen-grab it before it was deleted. Watch the clip back below.

Back in July, Lindsay Lohan called on people to stop “bullying” Donald Trump.

“THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA“ she wrote. Describing Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr are “kind people”, she added: “As An American, why speak poorly of anyone?”

Lohan has previously spoken in praise of Trump, urging fans to “join” Trump back in February.

Despite originally tweeting “Retweet if you want a recount” after the US election results last November, Lohan later said of Trump: “I think always in the public eye you’re going to get scrutinized. He is the president – we have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.