Lindsay Lohan calls on people to ‘stop bullying’ Donald Trump

Star has also described the President and his family as "kind people"

Lindsay Lohan has called on Donald Trump’s critics to “stop bullying him and start trusting him”.

The Mean Girls star took to Twitter to write: “THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA“.

Describing Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr are “kind people”, she added: “As An American, why speak poorly of anyone?” See her tweets below.

Lohan has previously spoken in praise of Trump, urging fans to “join” Trump back in February.

Despite originally tweeting “Retweet if you want a recount” after the US election results last November, Lohan later said of Trump: “I think always in the public eye you’re going to get scrutinized. He is the president – we have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.

Trump has made controversial comments about Lohan in the past. Speaking in 2004 to Howard Stern, Trump said of Lohan: “There’s something there, right? But you have to like freckles. I’ve seen a, you know, close up of her chest and a lot of freckles.”

“She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed,” Trump added. “How come the deeply troubled women, you know, deeply, deeply troubled, they’re always the best in bed?”

A representative for Lohan at the time described her as “disgusted” by Trump’s comments, adding: “Donald Trump is a perfect example that money cannot buy you class”.