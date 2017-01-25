Listen to John Humphrys ending ‘Today’ programme with ‘Trainspotting’ monologue

Radio veteran pays tribute to the iconic British film with the sequel about to hit cinema screens.

John Humphrys signed off BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday (January 24) by delivering his take on Ewan McGregor’s ‘Choose Life’ monologue from Trainspotting.

Humphrys’ monologue mostly echoed the original written by Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge, though the radio veteran cleaned up some of Hodge’s adult language and offered an alternative ending.

Read Humphrys’ monologue in full below.

“Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a big telly. Choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players and electric tin openers. Choose good health, low cholesterol and dental insurance. Choose fixed interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisurewear and matching luggage. Choose a three piece suite on hire purchase in a range of fabrics. Choose DIY and wonder who the f*** you are on Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing, spirit-crushing game shows, stuffing junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, screwed-up brats you spawned to replace yourselves. Choose your future. Choose life. Why would I want to do a thing like that? I chose not to choose life. I chose something else. And the reasons? There are no reasons. Who needs reasons when you’ve got Radio 4?”

Listen to Humphrys taking on Trainspotting below.

Sequel T2 Trainspotting, which is based on Irvine Welsh’s sequel book Porno, will hit cinema screens on January 27 in the UK and on February 3 in the US.

The film had its world premiere in Edinburgh over the weekend, with stars Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner all turning out on the special ‘orange carpet’.

T2 Trainspotting had already been screened in London last week for film critics, who have since had their say on the belated sequel. Read the NME review of the film here.

Welsh has recently hinted that a third film in the series is also a possibility. “I think there’s probably room for one more kind of Trainspotting-themed film. You never know what’s going to happen with these things,” he said.