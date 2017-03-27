Listen to the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 mixtape, made by the cast

It includes songs by David Bowie, Paul Simon and The Rolling Stones.

The cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. have compiled a mixtape inspired by the forthcoming sequel.

The 10-track mix features songs by David Bowie (‘The Prettiest Star’), The Rolling Stones (‘Gimme Shelter’), and Paul Simon (‘The Obvious Child’), among others.

Explaining why she picked ‘The Prettiest Star’ for the Empire mixtape, actress Elizabeth Debicki (who plays Ayesha) said: “It’s one of my favourite songs, and I feel the lyrics suit our film so perfectly. Loss, love and the galaxy…”

Meanwhile, director James Gunn picked ‘She’s Gone’ by Hall & Oates, saying: “It’s one of the greatest pop songs ever written. I really wanted to put it into [Vol. 2], but didn’t have a place for it.”

Listen to the full mixtape below.

Empire’s Awesome Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Inspired Mixtape, a playlist by Empire Magazine on Spotify A Guardians Of The Galxy Vol. 2 mixtape curated especially for Empire readers – with selections from Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, Elizabeth Delbicki, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and James Gunn.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 will hit cinemas on May 5. Marvel’s president Kevin Feige recently revealed an intriguing teaser about the sequel’s setting. “There’s a little bit of Earth in this film, but it’s not these characters going to Earth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opening scene of the movie has already been revealed. Actress Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, has also dropped some hints about what to expect.

“I think we might even feel a tinge of sympathy towards Nebula this time, because we really start to see the emotional crack in her character,” she said.