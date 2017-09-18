A live concert tour of ‘Love Actually’ is hitting the UK this Christmas

It's the perfect start to Christmas...

A live concert tour of Love Actually is set to hit the UK this Christmas, with a full orchestra performing the score of the much-loved seasonal movie as it plays on a huge screen.

The Richard Curtis film originally hit cinemas in 2003 and became a firm seasonal favourite with its depiction of ten separate stories which interweave in the run-up to Christmas.

Now, it’s set to fill audiences with the festive spirit once more as a full orchestra plays the score alongside the film in theatres across the UK. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Love Actually live tour and where is it taking place?

The Love Actually live tour is taking place at concert halls and theatres across the UK this December. The dates and venues are as follows.

1st December – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

– Manchester Bridgewater Hall 2nd December – Bristol Colston Hall

– Bristol Colston Hall 3rd December – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

– Glasgow Royal Concert Hall 4th December – Birmingham Symphony Hall

– Birmingham Symphony Hall 5th December – Edinburgh Usher Hall

– Edinburgh Usher Hall 10th December – London Theatre Royal Drury Lane – Matinee and Evening Performances

How much are tickets and when do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this Thursday (21 September) and you can buy them here. A pre-sale for Ticketmaster customers is set to take place on Wednesday (20 September).

For all venue apart from London, tickets are priced at £65, £49.50, and £39.50.

The London shows will see tickets priced at £70, £55, £45, and £35.

The tour comes after a mini Love Actually sequel was released for Comic Relief earlier this year which caught up with the characters of the film 14 years after the original was first released.