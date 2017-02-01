‘Lord Of The Rings’ cast members enjoy mini-reunion

Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen and Billy Boyd have a catch-up.

Five members of the Lord Of The Rings cast enjoyed a mini-reunion on Monday night (January 30).

Dominic Monaghan, who played Meriadoc Brandybuck in Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy, shared pictures of himself hanging out at a restaurant with Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Billy Boyd (Peregrin Took) and Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins).

The former castmates even picked up cutlery from the restaurant table to recreate a popular Moria fight scene. Check out Monaghan’s pictures from the mini-reunion below.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

The three Lord Of The Rings films were released between 2001 and 2003, having been shot in New Zealand between October 1999 and December 2000. This makes the cast-mates’ catch-up an approximate 17- or 18-year reunion.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a great-grandmother from Brazil has accidentally been praying to a figurine of a Lord Of The Rings character, having mistaken it for a figure of Saint Anthony, the late Portuguese priest and patron saint of lost things. Gandalf actor McKellen later shared the news with his followers.

Meanwhile, the films’ casting director revealed in December why David Bowie didn’t play Gandalf, the part McKellen earned an Oscar nomination for. Monaghan had previously said he saw the music icon and sometime actor preparing to audition for the role.