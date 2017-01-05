This old woman has accidentally been praying to a ‘Lord Of The Rings’ toy every day

A great-grandmother from Brazil mistook it for a figure of Saint Anthony

A great-grandmother from Brazil has accidentally been praying to a figurine of a Lord Of The Rings character, having mistaken it for a figure of Saint Anthony, the late Portuguese priest and patron saint of lost things.

Gabriela Brandão, a make-up artist from Sao Paulo but who lives in Florianópolis, took to Facebook to post the discovery last week.

She wrote: “My daughter’s great-grandmother prays to this figure of Saint Anthony every day, but looking more closely…”, before revealing that it is actually a toy of Elrond, an elf from Lord of the Rings. She called it the “funniest discovery of 2016”.

Brandão later told BuzzFeed: “We tried to explain right away but she didn’t understand at first. The next day we explained again and she understood and we got her a new figure of Saint Anthony.”

Since posting the news, actor Ian McKellen – who played Gandalf in Lord Of The Rings – wrote: “A woman in Brazil has apparently been praying to Elrond, thinking he’s Saint Anthony. She’s found herself a new idol.”

Brandão went on to say of the online response: “I never expected any of this to happen, it’s crazy. But it’s the funniest thing that ever happened to me.”