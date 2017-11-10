Louis CK’s ‘I Love You, Daddy’ film release cancelled as stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Charlie Day comment on sexual misconduct allegations

Comedian Louis CK has been accused of masturbating in front of female comedians

Louis CK’s new film I Love You, Daddy has been dropped by its distributor following allegations of sexual misconduct levelled at the comedian. The movie’s co-stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Charlie Day have also commented on the claims facing CK.

I Love You, Daddy was set to premiere in New York on Thursday (November 9) but the event was called off just hours before after reports emerged of a New York Times article detailing allegations levelled at the comedian. The New York Times article was later published, featuring claims from five women – who have all worked with the comedian in some capacity – about alleged inappropriate behaviour by CK, including masturbating in front of female comedians.

Written and directed by Louis CK, the movie also starred CK alongside Moretz, Day, John Malkovich, Pamela Adlon, Rose Byrne and Helen Hunt. The movie was set to open in cinemas on November 17.

Indie distributor The Orchard has now confirmed that it has pulled plans to release I Love You, Daddy, saying in a statement that it “will not be moving forward with the release”.

Two of the film’s stars have also spoken out about the claims. Chloë Grace Moretz told The Los Angeles Times that she backed out of press for the movie two weeks ago after becoming aware of “numerous possible accusations” facing CK.

Charlie Day, meanwhile, said: “I was as appalled as everyone to read the allegations made in the New York Times. I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further.”

CK is yet to respond to the claims directly, with his publicist Lewis Kay declining to comment on the allegations, telling the NY Times: “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”

Following the allegations, HBO has severed its ties with CK while FX have announced that their relationship with the comedian is under review.