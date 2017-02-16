Louis Theroux reveals the film he wants to win Best Picture at the Oscars

Theroux collected the Best Film Prize at the V05 NME Awards 2017 for 'My Scientology Movie'.

Louis Theroux has backed La La Land to win Best Picture at the Oscars later this month.

Last night, Theroux and director John Dower collected the Best Film prize at the V05 NME Awards 2017 for their hit documentary My Scientology Movie.

Speaking on the red carpet beforehand, Dower and Theroux disagreed over the rightful winner of Best Picture, with Dower backing Moonlight instead because it is “a beautiful film”. Dower also backed Elle‘s Isabelle Huppert to win Best Actress over La La Land‘s Emma Stone and Jackie‘s Natalie Portman.

“There’s a lot of good movies this year. Manchester By The Sea was good, Moonlight was good,” Theroux added.

Theroux also shared his advice on how to make a documentary film a box office success like My Scientology Movie became last year.

“The right subject is key, isn’t it? Choose someone or a subject that people are just intrigued by right off the bat,” Theroux said, before Dower added: “Make it entertaining!”

During his time at the V05 NME Awards 2017, Theroux also discussed his love of The Arctic Monkeys and Skepta, and revealed he once a took a selfie with Alex Turner.

Watch the full video interview with Louis Theroux and John Dower above.