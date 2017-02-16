Louis Theroux says scientologists are now making a movie about him

Theroux investigated the controversial US religious movement for last year's 'My Scientology Movie'.

Louis Theroux has revealed that he thinks scientologists are now making a movie about him.

Theroux investigated the controversial US religious movement for last year’s My Scientology Movie, which earned significant critical acclaim and won the Best Film prize at last night’s V05 NME Awards 2017.

“I’m obviously on their radar,” Theroux told NME backstage at the O2 Academy Brixton. “They’ve told me that they’re making a film about me, and that’s why they were filming me when I was making my film. As to whether that film will ever come out, I don’t know. Our film comes out in America in a little under a month, so it may be that they’re keeping their powder dry until then.”

Theroux collected the film’s V05 NME Award with My Scientology Movie‘s director, John Dowler. Beforehand, Theroux and Dowler shared their differing views on which film should win Best Picture at this month’s Oscars.

During his time at the V05 NME Awards 2017, Theroux also discussed his love of The Arctic Monkeys and Skepta, and revealed he once a took a selfie with Alex Turner.

Watch the full video interview with Louis Theroux above.