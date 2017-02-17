‘Love Actually’ sequel starts shooting and could add another original cast member

Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster have already shot their scenes for the Comic Relief sequel.

The surprise sequel to Love Actually has started shooting.

Richard Curtis announced earlier this week that he has written a ten-minute sequel to his enduring popular romantic comedy film in aid of Comic Relief.

It will air as part of BBC One’s Red Nose Day telethon, which takes place this year on March 24.

Now script editor and Curtis’s partner Emma Freud has shared pictures of original cast members Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster filming their scenes for the sequel yesterday (February 16).

Other original stars including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson and Andrew Lincoln are all expected to feature in the sequel too. “Amazingly, nobody said no,” Richard Curtis revealed said on Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC One show yesterday. “Liam flew over yesterday from America and is going back to America tomorrow. There is a lot of affection for the film.”

Meanwhile, Curtis has also hinted that Emma Thompson could appear in the sequel too. In the original film, her character deals with the realisation that her husband, played by the late Alan Rickman, is having an extra-marital affair.

Asked about Thompson featuring in the sequel by Victoria Derbyshire, Curtis replied: “Oddly, we’re not quite sure. It’s all been done in a great rush and I think not but I’m now thinking again.”

Speaking about the ten-minute special earlier this week, Curtis said: “I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. We hope to make something that’ll be fun – very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day. It’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together.”

The news of a sequel comes four years after Curtis said it was unlikely ever to happen. In 2013, he told the Daily Beast that he couldn’t “imagine anything less likely than a reunion”. The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln has also admitted to being uncomfortable with his character, who pretends not to like his friend’s new wife, played by Keira Knightley, so he can cover up being in love with her.

He told The Wrap last year that the character was “a stalker”, but that Curtis reassured him that “with you playing it, darling […] you’ll be alright.”