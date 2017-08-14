The streaming service was founded in 2002

Lovefilm fans have expressed their anger after Amazon announced that the By Post DVD rental service will come to an end later this year.

It was founded in 2002 and acquired by Amazon in 2011 – when it boasted more than 1.4 million users who paid a monthly fee to receive a selection of films in the post.

But as viewing habits continually drift towards streaming services, Amazon claim that the service is no longer required and confirmed that it will end on October 31.

“We have very much enjoyed delivering the Lovefilm By Post service to our customers,” said Amazon in a statement.

“However, over the last few years we’ve seen a decreasing demand for DVD and Blu-ray rental as customers increasingly move to streaming. We are committed to finding alternative roles for all Lovefilm employees within Amazon.”

The decision has already angered film fans who claim that Lovefilm played a big role in providing DVDs of films that aren’t commonly available on streaming services.

One user wrote: “Amazon axing @lovefilm is rotten news for film lovers. Netflix etc have tiny range by comparison & are useless for classic & foreign films.”

Another said: “Farewell LOVEFiLM By Post. You had a better back catalogue than Netflix, Sky Movies, or Amazon Prime Video.”

In recent years, Amazon has massively developed its own original streaming output – with shows including The Grand Tour, Transparent, and The Man In The High Castle forming some of the service’s most acclaimed titles.