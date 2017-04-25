Lucasfilm boss says the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy will never be tampered with again

"I wouldn't touch those," says Kathleen Kennedy.

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has said the original Star Wars trilogy will never be altered or restored again.

Franchise creator George Lucas has tweaked the original trilogy – 1977’s Star Wars, 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and 1983’s Return of the Jedi – on several occasions over the years. Most notably, he added new visual effects and tightened up sound quality in order to compensate for what he considered to be technical limitations when the films were made.

However, many fans fetishise the original theatrical cuts that were released in cinemas – and want these versions of the films to be restored and reissued. Asked by the Steele Wars podcast if Lucasfilm has any plans to restore or alter the original trilogy, Kennedy replied: “I wouldn’t touch those, are you kidding me? Those will always remain his [George Lucas’s].”

Meanwhile, the franchise will continue with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, set for release on December 15. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has reportedly seen the film already and called it “a great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

The first trailer was unveiled during the Last Jedi panel at the Star Wars Celebration event earlier this month. It sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) learning how to use a lightsaber, before there’s an attack on the Resistance and Hamill’s Luke Skywalker utters the words: “It’s time for the Jedi to… end.”