The studio's president Kathleen Kennedy has hinted at what may come after 2019's 'Episode IX'

Lucasfilm are planning more Star Wars spin-off films, its president has announced.

The first ‘anthology’ film from the franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was released last year. The next installment of that particular series will arrive in summer 2018 with the Han Solo spin-off film, which will star Alden Ehrenreich, Thandie Newton and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Speaking at last week’s Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted that the next anthology film after 2019’s Episode IX – which is being directed by Justin Trevorrow – could be announced following the release of the aforementioned Han Solo film next summer.

“To be honest, we are beginning to talk about [the spinoffs] right now,” Kennedy told E-Cartela. “We have four or five weeks immersed in the Han Solo film and we are about to read the script of Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX, so we have a lot of work at the moment. We will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop here.”

Kennedy also said that Star Wars fans are “as much masters of this franchise as we are,” alluding to the notion that the producers do indeed pay attention to online fan theories.

“After 40 years of adventures, fans have so much information and so many theories about the way that can take these stories and theories that emerge are sometimes new ideas for us that we hear, read and pay attention to everything what is said.”

Last week, it was reported that a “surprising Jedi” could feature in the forthcoming Han Solo film.