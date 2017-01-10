Luke Skywalker and Rey’s relationship set to be a key part of ‘Star Wars Episode 8’

The two met at the end of 2015's 'The Force Awakens'

The relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey is set to be a major part of the forthcoming new Star Wars film, the as-yet-untitled Episode 8.

The two characters met at the very end of the 2015 film The Force Awakens, the previous part of the series. Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, encountered Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the hidden planet of Ahch-To, where the latter had been exiled for some years.

The director of Episode VIII has now hinted that the new film, which is set for release on December 15, will pick up from where The Force Awakens left off, which suggests that Skywalker and Rey’s relationship will be a major part of the plot in the Episode VIII.

“I don’t want to skip ahead two years,” director Rian Johnson told USA Today in a new interview. “I want to see the very next moment of what happens… part of what’s she’s [Rey] dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift. She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

Johnson also confirmed that “a large part” of the story will explain Skywalker’s exile on Ahch-To, while the new information adds to the rumours that the film will see Rey train to be a Jedi with Skywalker on the planet.

In other Star Wars news, fans have speculated this week that Episode VI – due in 2019 – could be followed by another trilogy of films.