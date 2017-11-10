Lupita Nyong’o calls out Grazia for photoshopping her hair

"I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too."

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has criticised Grazia Magazine after her natural hair was edited in a front cover photoshoot.

The actress appears on the November cover of the magazine, where she appears to be sporting a closely cropped hairstyle.

But she has now revealed that her hair was actually styled in a loose ponytail for the photoshoot, and criticised Grazia for editing it to “fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like”.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, Nyong’o’s long hair is fully visible, with the look contrasted against the final magazine cover.

“Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are”, Nyong’o wrote.

“I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like.”

She also confirmed that she had not been consulted on the change, and would not have approved the “omission” of her natural heritage if she had known beforehand.

“Had I been consulted; I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice”, she said.

Responding to the post, one fan wrote: “I can’t believe they don’t consult you before making changes to your appearance like this! Absolutely despicable, thank you for speaking out. @graziauk Ffs get your act together and support our kinky haired sisters.”

Grazia are yet to directly respond to the claims.

Last month, Nyong’o was also among the stars who accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault after detailing how he allegedly asked her to massage him after inviting her to his family home.