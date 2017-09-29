Original ‘Wonder Woman’ actress tells ‘thuggish’ James Cameron to ‘stop dissing’ reboot

Lynda Carter hits out at 'Terminator' director in Facebook post

The original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter has told director James Cameron to “stop dissing” the franchise’s new movie, describing him as “thuggish” in the process.

In August, the filmmaker – known for his blockbusters The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic and Avatar – described the recent superhero reboot as “a step backwards”, claiming that its lead character – played Gal Gadot – was “an objectified icon”. He contrasted Gadot’s character to his Terminator protagonist Sarah Connor – portrayed by Linda Hamilton – who, according to Cameron, “was not a beauty icon”.

After the film’s director Patty Jenkins responded to the criticism, Cameron recently reiterated his views, arguing the apparent sexism of Gadot’s “bustier costume” and saying that he was “shocked” that his original comments caused controversy.

Now Lynda Carter, who portrayed the character in the Wonder Woman TV show from 1975 to 1979, has written in a Facebook post that Cameron doesn’t “understand” the character, describing his “jabs” at Jenkins as “thuggish” and “ill advised”. She added: “This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great”.

See her post in full below.

Earlier this week saw Cameron reveal that the sixth film in the Terminator franchise will be a “continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2“.

