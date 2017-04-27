M. Night Shyamalan announces sequel to ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’

Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy are all signed up.

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan has announced he is making a sequel to Unbreakable and Split.

He also confirmed on Twitter that Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson are reprising their roles from 2000’s Unbreakable.

He said Split stars James McAvoy and Anya Taylor Joy will appear alongside them in the sequel, which is titled Glass and set for release in 2019.

Shyamalan described the film as a “crazy comic book thriller”.

Meanwhile, Universal has released a logline for the sequel. It reads: “Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Back in February, Shyamalan explained the connection between Split and Unbreakable, which take place in the same cinematic universe.

He also hinted earlier this year that he was working on another film in the same universe. “I want to make a final movie to finish the story of that movie and this movie, then a final conversation of that would be great,” he said in a late January. “The Shyamalanverse began with Unbreakable then… It began there, then we’ll see. I have an outline.”