M Night Shyamalan explains connection between ‘Split’ and ‘Unbreakable’

Director M Night Shyamalan has explained the link between his new film Split and his 2000 superhero movie Unbreakable.

Split, a psychological thriller which stars James McAvoy as kidnapper with dissociative personality disorder, opens in cinemas today (June 20). The film’s final moments contain an unexpected twist – namely, that the events of Split take place in the same cinematic universe as Unbreakable.

“I was really excited about the format of making a movie that you have to satisfy [the audience] as this genre, as a psychological thriller, but then can you make a movie in one genre then in the last moment of the movie you realise you weren’t in that genre, you were in another genre?” Shyamalan told Yahoo! News.

He added: “Wouldn’t that be fun for an audience to be like ‘wait, what?!’ So for me when I saw [1979 film] Being There, the idea is something like that happens, and I’m like ‘what did we just watch?’ I remember feeling that, so it felt right.”

Asked whether the connection means he is planning another film in the same universe, a more explicit follow-up to Unbreakable, Shyamalan said: “I want to make a final movie to finish the story of that movie and this movie, then a final conversation of that would be great.”

He added: “The Shyamalanverse began with ‘Unbreakable’ then… It began there, then we’ll see. I have an outline.”