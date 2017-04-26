The scripts for the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ sequels have been completed

The follow-up to the 2015 film hasn't yet been officially confirmed, but two new projects have been planned

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has confirmed that the scripts for two sequels to the 2015 film have been completed.

The Oscar-winning picture, which starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, was the fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise – although it took nearly 18 years for the film to be made.

Miller has now given an update on the progress of the two sequels, further confirming that a full and completed script exists for both films. Speaking to The Independent, the director said that he and co-writer Nico Lathouris delved deep into the dark world of the Mad Max franchise during the writing process.

“We dug down deep into the subtext, the backstory of all the characters, and indeed the world, and without really thinking about it, we wrote two other screenplays just as part of the bible of the stories,” Miller said. “Somewhere, if the planets align, there will be two other films.

“A movie like Fury Road is told in a very wild, helter-skelter way, so the underlying logic of everything in the film had to be pretty rigorous otherwise the film would’ve been chaotic. So one of the advantages of the many delays was that we were able to spend time getting into these backstories.”

Back in January, Tom Hardy gave an update on the sequels, saying: “It’s there. I’m just waiting for it and looking forward to it.”