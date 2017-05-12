Maisie Williams joins cast of new X-Men movie

The Game of Thrones star will be starring as 'Wolfsbane'.



Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams has joined the cast of the new X-Men film, writer and director Josh Boone confirmed.

Williams will be playing a character called Wolfsbane – a Scottish teenager who struggles with her religious beliefs due to her ability to transform into a wolf.

The film, titled New Mutants, is due for release on April 13 2018 and is said to follow a group of teenage mutants in a coming-of-age story.

Earlier this year, actor Patrick Stewart announced his retirement from the X-Men franchise.

Stewart, who plays the mutant leader Professor Charles Xavier, told a SiriusXM Town Hall that superhero spin-off film Logan would be his final movie of the series.

Meanwhile, Williams’ will be starring in the new Game of Thrones season, set to air on July 16.

It was recently confirmed that Ed Sheeran will be appearing in the new season, with showrunners stating that they’d tried to get the songwriter on the show for years in order to surprise Williams.

While his specific role is yet to be announced, Sheeran did later confirm the news on Twitter.

Sheeran will follow fellow musicians Will Champion (Coldplay) and Gary Lightbody (Snow Patrol) in making a cameo on the show.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington has spoken further about what fans should expect from the seventh season of Game of Thrones.