Major character originally scripted to die in the first ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ revealed

It all could have been so different

Actress Karen Gillan has revealed that her character Nebula was originally supposed to die in the first ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ movie.

The sequel ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2‘ hits cinemas this Friday, but Gillan has revealed that at first, she wasn’t sure of her character’s full story arc – or if she’d be returning to feud with her sister Gamora.

“I definitely had a feeling that there was room for the character to expand in the future, but she was originally supposed to die in the first movie, I think I remember in the script,” she told Digital Spy. “She obviously did not die, then I found out that she was coming back in the second movie and then I found out we got to explore all these amazing things about her past and her relationship with Gamora, her sister, so I was really happy.”

Speaking to NME at the London premiere of the film, director James Gunn spoke out about what to expect from potential future sequels of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy‘.

“I’m doing the third movie, I’m working on that now, that will be the final version of this iteration of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’,” Gunn told NME. “I’m still working with marvel to create where these characters are going to go, what’s going to happen to them, what other new characters are we going to spawn in the franchise – how is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’ going to spawn the next 10 years of Marvel’s cinematic universe? But right now this will be the complete trio of these three movies.”

He continued: “I know everything, I know exactly when we’re going to go shoot, I know exactly when it will be released, I’m not able to announce it yet. It’s not too tight but I need to make sure that I have enough time to make the movie. I just talked to Vin Diesel the other night, and he’s got to have another ‘Fast & The Furious’ movie in theatres in under two years – that’s just crazy, I couldn’t do that.”