Man gets his money back after suing internet date for texting during ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2’

"I do accept your apology and the $17.31"

A man has got his money back after he threatened to sue an internet date for texting on her mobile phone while watching ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2‘.

Brandon Vezmar made headlines when he threatened legal action after the “first date from hell“. The 37-year-old from Austin, Texas caught the media’s attention after he sued his date for using her phone while at the cinema.

The pair met on the dating app Bumble but didn’t hit it off with Brandon hitting out at her for using her phone in the cinema. He said, “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves” – slamming her behaviour as “a threat to civilised society”.

In light of the lawsuit, Inside Edition reunited the pair to resolve their differences. When the pair met, date Crystal said “The date just didn’t work out and I would love to give you your $17.31 if you can just leave me alone.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Brandon agreed to drop the suit after accepting her apology and taking the money back for the ticket.

Check out our official collection of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ merch here Speaking to NME at the UK premiere of the blockbuster comic book sci-fi sequel, director Gunn said that while the final movie in the trilogy would be coming soon, he had ideas about how to expand the universe from here. “I’m doing the third movie, I’m working on that now, that will be the final version of this iteration of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’,” Gunn told NME. “I’m still working with marvel to create where these characters are going to go, what’s going to happen to them, what other new characters are we going to spawn in the franchise – how is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’ going to spawn the next 10 years of Marvel’s cinematic universe? But right now this will be the complete trio of these three movies.”

He continued: “I know everything, I know exactly when we’re going to go shoot, I know exactly when it will be released, I’m not able to announce it yet. It’s not too tight but I need to make sure that I have enough time to make the movie. I just talked to Vin Diesel the other night, and he’s got to have another ‘Fast & The Furious’ movie in theatres in under two years – that’s just crazy, I couldn’t do that.”