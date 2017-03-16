‘Man Of Steel’ star Henry Cavill hints at Green Lantern cameo in ‘Justice League’

New superhero movie is due out in November

Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill has dropped a huge hint that the Green Lantern will make an appearance in the forthcoming Justice League movie.

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman are all expected to featured in the movie which is set for release on Novembe 17.

Set a few months after the events of Batman v Superman, it follows Batman and Wonder Woman as they create a team of superheroes to face the villain Steppenwolf and the threat of Parademons.

But Cavill has posted an image on his Instagram account hinting that the Green Lantern could also feature.

“Since I came off the ol knee injury I’ve been steadily increasing my training work load,” he wrote. “I know it’s irritating when people say this but it genuinely does feel so good to be back in it. I’m not destroying myself every day.

“Just working towards improvement by pushing hard enough to elicit change. Nothing funny to post here, it’s deadly serious because I’ve got to make sure that I’m bigger than Green Lantern….Wait whaaat?”

Warner Bros production president Greg Silverman said last March that we wouldn’t meet Green Lantern until a Justice League sequel, but that may not now be the case.

Amy Adams will star as Lois Lane, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon in the movie. Photos of Simmons training in the gym for his role went viral last June; the actor’s personal trainer later said his goal was to have “sick arms”.

Jesse Eisenberg and Connie Nielson recently officially joined the cast of the upcoming film.

Eisenberg will reprise his Batman v Superman role as villain Lex Luthor. Danish actor Nielson, who has been cast in the upcoming DC film Wonder Woman as Queen Hippolyta (the mother of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman), will also feature in Justice League.