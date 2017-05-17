Man sues internet date for texting during ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’

'This behaviour is a threat to civilized society'

A man has made headlines for suing an internet date after she was seen texting on her mobile phone while watching the new ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ movie.

As Birth Movies Death reports, 37-year-old Brandon Vezmar of Austin in Texas didn’t take too kindly when a woman he met online started texting during their first date at the cinema – claiming that she “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.”

In a petition calling for the $17.31 ticket price, Vezmar claims her actions were a “direct violation” of the cinema’s policy and that his date “adversely” his and other’s experience. The petition adds: “While damages sought are modest the principle is important as defendant’s behaviour is a threat to civilized society.”

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” Vezmar told the American Statesman. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

The woman then responded to the claims, saying: “I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody. It wasn’t like constant texting.

“I’m not a bad woman. I just went out on a date.”

Speaking to NME at the UK premiere of the blockbuster comic book sci-fi sequel, director Gunn said that while the final movie in the trilogy would be coming soon, he had ideas about how to expand the universe from here.

“I’m doing the third movie, I’m working on that now, that will be the final version of this iteration of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’,” Gunn told NME. “I’m still working with marvel to create where these characters are going to go, what’s going to happen to them, what other new characters are we going to spawn in the franchise – how is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’ going to spawn the next 10 years of Marvel’s cinematic universe? But right now this will be the complete trio of these three movies.”

He continued: “I know everything, I know exactly when we’re going to go shoot, I know exactly when it will be released, I’m not able to announce it yet. It’s not too tight but I need to make sure that I have enough time to make the movie. I just talked to Vin Diesel the other night, and he’s got to have another ‘Fast & The Furious’ movie in theatres in under two years – that’s just crazy, I couldn’t do that.”