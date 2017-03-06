‘Manchester By The Sea’ director responds to backlash over Casey Affleck sexual harassment claims

Kenneth Lonergan won Best Original Screenplay for the film at this year's Oscars

Kenneth Lonergan, the director and writer behind Manchester By The Sea, has responded to the backlash related to historic sexual harassment claims aimed at the film’s star Casey Affleck.

Lonergan won Best Original Screenplay at last month’s Oscars while Affleck picked up Best Actor, a move that proved controversial due to the resurfacing of allegations in the press.

The Wesleyan Argus, the student newspaper of director Lonergan’s alma mater Wesleyan University, recently published an article titled ‘How Wesleyan is Complicit in Affleck’s Sexual Misconduct by Endorsing Lonergan’, in which its author Connor Aberle argued that “Wesleyan has overlooked its complicity in Casey Affleck’s continued success for the sake of heaping praise on itself. The University desperately takes credit for any modicum of success from its alumni such that it congratulates people who transferred out of the school. If Wesleyan is dead-set on bolstering its reputation through Kenneth Lonergan, a former student who apparently disliked Wesleyan enough to transfer to New York University midway through college, then this institution must also acknowledge Lonergan’s problematic relationship with Affleck.”

In response, Lonergan has penned the op-ed ‘How Connor Aberle and The Argus are Complicit in Slandering Casey Affleck’, writing: “Connor Aberle’s article about myself, Casey Affleck and Wesleyan’s supposed complicity in condoning sexual misconduct – and worse – by [touting] me as a Wesleyan alumn after I won an Oscar last week is such a tangle of illogic, misinformation and flat-out slander that only the author’s presumed youth can possibly excuse his deeply offensive display of ignorance, and warped PC-fueled sense of indignation… how does Mr Aberle dare to write as if he knows who was telling the truth and who was not?”

The filmmaker continues: “Anyone can sue anyone for anything in this country; the unsubstantiated details go in the public record and stay there. Somebody as interested in actual as opposed to merely vocalized social justice as Mr Aberle presumably is, should unwind his tangled, immoral chain of reasoning and start over at the fundamental precept that an allegation is not an indictment. Nor can it be treated as such by any ethical person living in a democratic society supposedly based on the rule of law.”

Getty

In 2010, Affleck was sued by producer Amanda White and cinematographer, Magdalena Gorka, both of whom worked with him on Joaquin Phoenix mockumentary I’m Still Here. White accused Affleck of numerous “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances”, as well as grabbing her “violently”, among other allegations. Gorka alleged that she endured “routine instances” of sexual harassment and that Affleck got into her bed while she slept at Phoenix’s house and that his “breath reeked of alcohol”.

Affleck has denied the allegations and settled both lawsuits out of court. He told The New York Times last November: “It was settled to the satisfaction of all. I was hurt and upset — I am sure all were — but I am over it. It was an unfortunate situation — mostly for the innocent bystanders of the families of those involved.”

The actor has since responded to the criticism, saying: “I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else. There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time”.